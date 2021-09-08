Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Cactus posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cactus.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $108.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.50 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WHD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cactus by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 817,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,314,000 after purchasing an additional 30,928 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cactus by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Cactus by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Cactus by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 461,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WHD traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.94. 4,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,815. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.39 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cactus (WHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.