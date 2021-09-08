Providence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 341 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,679 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 1.9% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Target by 166.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Target by 129.9% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $3.09 on Wednesday, hitting $245.81. 87,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,459,755. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.21 and its 200 day moving average is $223.94. The company has a market capitalization of $119.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $143.38 and a 1-year high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

