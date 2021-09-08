Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Acquires 63 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $17.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,868.45. The stock had a trading volume of 24,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,935. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,925.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,684.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2,399.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.