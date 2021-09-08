CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 350 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,478 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. The Boeing makes up 1.3% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $8,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $368,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 5.3% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 14.3% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 0.8% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,052 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 6.7% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,163 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.10. The company had a trading volume of 430,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,083,546. The company has a market capitalization of $123.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.89. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

