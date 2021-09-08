Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Stock Holdings Lifted by DigitalBridge Group Inc.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,781,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416,000 shares during the quarter. Switch comprises approximately 7.0% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Switch were worth $58,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthgate Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Switch by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 101,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 55,100 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Switch by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 463,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after buying an additional 88,841 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Switch by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 17,540 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Switch by 1,467.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,121,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Switch by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after buying an additional 40,748 shares during the period. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $1,112,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,012,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,321,321.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $324,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 910,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,910,890. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,901. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 121.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Switch, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.28.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $141.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million. Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

SWCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Switch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

