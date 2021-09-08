DigitalBridge Group Inc. Raises Holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 269,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. TPG RE Finance Trust makes up approximately 0.4% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 29.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRTX traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,943. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.53. The company has a market capitalization of $942.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 362.16 and a current ratio of 362.16.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 44.06%. Equities analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -57.55%.

In other news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $12,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRTX shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

