DigitalBridge Group Inc. Purchases 287,000 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 90.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,000 shares during the period. Lexington Realty Trust comprises 0.9% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $7,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,134 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $424,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXP stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $14.05. 32,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,130. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. The company had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

