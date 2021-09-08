Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $4.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $349.58. The stock had a trading volume of 195,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,155. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $368.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.13. The company has a market capitalization of $344.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

