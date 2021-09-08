Urus (URUS) Trading 15.9% Lower Over Last Week

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Urus coin can currently be purchased for about $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Urus has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Urus has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00059389 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014780 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.27 or 0.00153727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00043809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $337.57 or 0.00728171 BTC.

Urus Profile

URUS is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

