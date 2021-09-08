Alien Worlds Price Reaches $0.23 on Major Exchanges (TLM)

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Alien Worlds has a market capitalization of $208.92 million and approximately $274.16 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alien Worlds coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alien Worlds has traded down 31.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00061134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.05 or 0.00133848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00196428 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.53 or 0.07201422 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,339.31 or 0.99956928 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $342.97 or 0.00739819 BTC.

About Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Buying and Selling Alien Worlds

