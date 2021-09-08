-$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) will report ($0.44) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lordstown Motors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will report full-year earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($2.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lordstown Motors.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.12).

RIDE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. R. F. Lafferty cut Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

NASDAQ RIDE traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $6.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,220,848. Lordstown Motors has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 2,570.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

