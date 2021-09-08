Kelli K. Gant Sells 2,681 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Stock

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $67,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HCC traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.47. 15,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.11. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $227.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,309,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,448,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 55.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,764,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

