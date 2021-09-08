Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Buys 299 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 43.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.43.

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,759.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,197 shares of company stock worth $4,972,499. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.85. The stock had a trading volume of 34,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $79.06 and a 1 year high of $248.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.58. The firm has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

