Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Acquires 134 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.02. 2,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,762. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $204.38 and a one year high of $304.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $285.73 and its 200 day moving average is $281.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

