Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,348 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 140.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 485.7% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Canopy Growth by 73.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 223.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.34.

Shares of CGC traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.21. 154,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,545,589. Canopy Growth Co. has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average of $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.05.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

