Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.070-$-0.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14 million-$16 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PXLW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pixelworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pixelworks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pixelworks from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.58.

PXLW traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.60. The company had a trading volume of 99,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,177. Pixelworks has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $293.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.55.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 65.70% and a negative return on equity of 40.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pixelworks will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pixelworks stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.09% of Pixelworks worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

