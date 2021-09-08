FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Trading Down 7.4%

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)’s stock price fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.74 and last traded at $41.84. 29,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,918,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.18.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FIGS. KeyCorp began coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, FIG Partners assumed coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.45.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.74.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $7,450,713.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FIGS during the second quarter worth about $327,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in FIGS during the second quarter worth about $76,793,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in FIGS during the second quarter worth about $301,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in FIGS during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in FIGS during the second quarter worth about $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

