Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $129.86

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $129.86 and last traded at $128.86, with a volume of 2950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.81.

LSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.59.

The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.51.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. Analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 74.56%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

