Bank of Marin Decreases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of Marin lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.3% of Bank of Marin’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 12.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $1,161,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 20.6% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 90,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 15,395 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Bank of America by 10.4% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 19,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.98. The stock had a trading volume of 679,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,752,440. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $344.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average of $39.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

