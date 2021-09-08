Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Eliem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELYM)’s share price fell 10.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.21 and last traded at $25.55. 1,758 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 255,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.

Several research firms have commented on ELYM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Eliem Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ELYM)

Eliem Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom.

