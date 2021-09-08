NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Stock Price Down 8.5%

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)’s stock price fell 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.50 and last traded at $40.50. 167 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 162,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.27.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NGMS. Truist increased their price objective on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities increased their target price on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.58. The company has a market cap of $879.84 million and a PE ratio of 104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGMS. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the first quarter worth $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the first quarter worth $57,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the second quarter worth $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in NeoGames by 131.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

