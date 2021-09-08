NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Stock Price Down 8.5%

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)’s stock price fell 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.50 and last traded at $40.50. 167 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 162,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.27.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on NGMS. Truist increased their price objective on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities increased their target price on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.58. The company has a market cap of $879.84 million and a PE ratio of 104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGMS. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the first quarter worth $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the first quarter worth $57,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the second quarter worth $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in NeoGames by 131.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.