Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,827 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up about 0.5% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 490.0% in the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $328.64. The company had a trading volume of 55,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,038. The company has a market capitalization of $346.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. OTR Global cut shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

In other The Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

