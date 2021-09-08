Providence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,839 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HR traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $30.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,782. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.78. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.18 and a 52 week high of $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 73.33%.

HR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

