Providence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 53,700 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JCI. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $2.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.38. 249,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,553,418. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $75.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

