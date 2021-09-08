iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) is Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,104 shares during the quarter. iShares Agency Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC owned about 1.10% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $7,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGZ. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGZ traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.99. 116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,962. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $117.56 and a 12-month high of $122.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.46.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

