Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) Market Cap Tops $281,783.71

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last week, Ormeus Coin has traded up 31.9% against the US dollar. One Ormeus Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Ormeus Coin has a market capitalization of $281,783.71 and $192,086.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00061093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.05 or 0.00133584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.47 or 0.00196928 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.56 or 0.07187947 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,281.73 or 0.99644957 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $341.50 or 0.00735260 BTC.

Ormeus Coin’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 coins. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin . The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com . Ormeus Coin’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ormeus Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

