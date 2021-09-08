KeyFi (KEYFI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $11,648.00

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000936 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $11,648.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00061093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.05 or 0.00133584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.47 or 0.00196928 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.56 or 0.07187947 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,281.73 or 0.99644957 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.50 or 0.00735260 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,503,895 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars.

