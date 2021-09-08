ByteNext (BNU) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $18,523.00

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000278 BTC on major exchanges. ByteNext has a total market cap of $970,133.38 and approximately $18,523.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ByteNext has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00061093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.05 or 0.00133584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.47 or 0.00196928 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.56 or 0.07187947 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,281.73 or 0.99644957 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.50 or 0.00735260 BTC.

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

