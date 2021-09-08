Oddz Trading 39.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded 39.6% higher against the dollar. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000872 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oddz has a market capitalization of $10.70 million and $696,585.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oddz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00061093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.05 or 0.00133584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.47 or 0.00196928 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.56 or 0.07187947 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,281.73 or 0.99644957 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $341.50 or 0.00735260 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,425,713 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.