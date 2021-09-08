Argent Trust Co Buys 4,392 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 255.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 38.2% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,451,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,082,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,202 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 410.0% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $313,326,000 after buying an additional 1,035,956 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 38.7% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,333,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $567,339,000 after buying an additional 651,510 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 454.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 703,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,078,000 after buying an additional 576,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $917,753,000 after buying an additional 532,999 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.33.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total value of $1,790,752.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,326 shares of company stock worth $2,131,158. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $257.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The stock has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.45.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

