Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Swarthmore Group Inc.

Swarthmore Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 2.1% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after buying an additional 1,451,470 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,802,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,045.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 478,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,997,000 after buying an additional 436,928 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,392,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,960,242,000 after purchasing an additional 360,098 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT traded down $1.62 on Wednesday, hitting $206.61. The company had a trading volume of 60,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,918. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $113.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.83. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.73 and a 1 year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

