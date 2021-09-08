Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Swarthmore Group Inc.

Swarthmore Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 2.1% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after buying an additional 1,451,470 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,802,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,045.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 478,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,997,000 after buying an additional 436,928 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,392,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,960,242,000 after purchasing an additional 360,098 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CAT traded down $1.62 on Wednesday, hitting $206.61. The company had a trading volume of 60,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,918. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $113.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.83. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.73 and a 1 year high of $246.69.
In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
