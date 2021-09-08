GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $7.53 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.4% in the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 5,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth $5,654,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of PSA traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $329.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,485. The company’s fifty day moving average is $314.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $209.53 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.40%.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.91.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.