Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Has $381,000 Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $673,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,642 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,250,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $539,986,000 after acquiring an additional 789,874 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,840,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $358,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,585 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,683,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $348,310,000 after acquiring an additional 471,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,326,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.62.

NYSE ENB traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.48. 209,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,734,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day moving average of $38.36.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 147.51%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.