Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Gap Up to $103.50

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $103.50, but opened at $109.15. Citrix Systems shares last traded at $110.44, with a volume of 26,045 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.63.

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.89.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $70,856.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,812.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $93,761.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,247.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,283 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,746. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

