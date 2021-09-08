GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys 26,821 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,821 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 201,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,942,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 62,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 210,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 21,110 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEM traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,088,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,771,768. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.57. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

