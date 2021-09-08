Zacks: Analysts Expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to Post $0.06 EPS

Analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) will post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Harvard Bioscience.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ:HBIO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30. Harvard Bioscience has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.94 million, a PE ratio of 58.86 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,925,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,043,000 after purchasing an additional 402,541 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,917,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 252,350 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,712,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 101,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,427,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 211,200 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

