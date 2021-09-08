Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Centogene had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a negative return on equity of 29.84%.

NASDAQ CNTG opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $205.15 million, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of -2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.03. Centogene has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $14.79.

Get Centogene alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Centogene stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Centogene at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Centogene from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Centogene from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.