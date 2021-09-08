Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Centogene had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a negative return on equity of 29.84%.
NASDAQ CNTG opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $205.15 million, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of -2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.03. Centogene has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $14.79.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Centogene stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Centogene at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Centogene Company Profile
Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.
