Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Shares Gap Down to $21.40

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.40, but opened at $20.48. Shattuck Labs shares last traded at $20.48, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shattuck Labs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average of $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 453.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. Research analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $44,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Josiah Hornblower sold 5,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $155,591.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,378. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Shattuck Labs by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,285,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,227,000 after acquiring an additional 19,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,741,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,481,000 after purchasing an additional 857,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,746,000 after purchasing an additional 544,808 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,654,000 after purchasing an additional 122,689 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 119,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

About Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

