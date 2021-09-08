GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $19,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.81. The company had a trading volume of 59,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,135. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $125.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.72 and its 200 day moving average is $240.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.60.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

