GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 502 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $13,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.92. 98,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,910,377. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.08. The company has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.09.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.