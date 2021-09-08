Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 587 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up 3.0% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 80,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 51,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 24,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 50,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.94. 13,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,952. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.42. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $76.23 and a 52-week high of $100.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.