GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys 2,329 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $15,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,894,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cerner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,876,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,870,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,957 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Cerner by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,792,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 10,172,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,173,000 after acquiring an additional 914,157 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cerner news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $561,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,570.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cerner stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.98. 33,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $66.75 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

