Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Shares Gap Down to $18.29

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.29, but opened at $17.71. Pampa Energía shares last traded at $17.62, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $971.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average of $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Pampa Energía had a positive return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. Analysts predict that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after buying an additional 27,966 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Pampa Energía by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pampa Energía by 532.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 64,118 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 24.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 11.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

About Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

