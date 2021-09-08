Gores Technology Partners II (NASDAQ:GTPB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 17,683 shares.The stock last traded at $9.72 and had previously closed at $9.71.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter worth approximately $365,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter worth approximately $398,000. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

