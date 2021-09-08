Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,162 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 12,793 shares.The stock last traded at $42.37 and had previously closed at $42.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CET. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Central Securities by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Central Securities by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Central Securities by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Central Securities by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 27,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Central Securities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

