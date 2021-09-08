BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Trading Up 3.7%

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)’s stock price traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.07 and last traded at $55.07. 3,606 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 860,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.13.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.28.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, Director Joseph C. Schick sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $27,568.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $417,982.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,673 shares in the company, valued at $10,272,614.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,314 shares of company stock valued at $10,210,243 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

