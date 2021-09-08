OptionRoom Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last week, OptionRoom has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar. OptionRoom has a market cap of $1.53 million and $60,685.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000265 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00060876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.26 or 0.00130479 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00196609 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,335.50 or 0.07221954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,120.72 or 0.99859549 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

