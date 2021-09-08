Zacks: Brokerages Expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to Post $1.97 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) will announce earnings of $1.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.89 and the highest is $2.02. AvalonBay Communities posted earnings of $2.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full-year earnings of $7.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $8.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $9.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.82.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total value of $457,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.90. 4,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,699. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

