Analysts Expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Brokerages predict that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) will report $2.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Polaris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.17 billion and the lowest is $2.10 billion. Polaris reported sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polaris will report full-year sales of $8.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $9.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PII. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.59.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Polaris by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Polaris by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Polaris by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PII traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.02. 11,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,622. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.98. Polaris has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 32.56%.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

