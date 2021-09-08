Brokerages Expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $507.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will announce $507.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $480.89 million to $541.95 million. Signature Bank posted sales of $412.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $480.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY traded down $7.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $257.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,769. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $71.44 and a 52 week high of $269.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 22.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

